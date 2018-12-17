Top Posts
Home Armenia Russia Seeks Guarantees Against Western Military Presence In Armenia
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsWorld

Russia Seeks Guarantees Against Western Military Presence In Armenia

December 17, 2018

MOSCOW — Armenia and Russia are preparing a document that will guarantee the more transparent work of biological laboratories in Armenia in terms of guaranteeing the absence of any threats and risks, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in a live press briefing in response to a question from Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

“We are completing with Armenia the drafting of a document which will guarantee the absence of foreign military personnel there [in Armenia,]” Lavrov told the newspapert. “It will guarantee transparency in terms of threats and risks.”

He said that a similar deal is also planned with Kazakhstan, another member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in October that Washington seems to be running a clandestine biological weapons lab in Georgia. It said the lab poses a security threat to Russia.

It was reported around that time that Yerevan has allowed Russian officials to inspect similar U.S.-funded facilities in Armenia. The Russians voiced no concerns after those inspections.

Armenia hosts an estimated 4,000 Russian troops as part of its close military ties with Russia. The current Armenian government, which took office in May, has pledged to maintain that alliance. But it has so far has announced no plans to sign the kind of a deal with Moscow that was cited by Lavrov.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Russia Deploys Modernized Warplanes in Armenia

March 4, 2014

AGBU President Berge Setrakian and Armenia’s New Leadership Discuss Mutual Areas of Interest and Cooperation

June 19, 2018

Christopher Atamian to Speak on “Fifty Years of Armenian Literature in France: A Zenith of Diasporan Writing”

August 18, 2017

Armenian Varujan Vosganian Appointed Romania\’s Minister of Economy

December 24, 2012

“Armenia: An Open Wound” Exhibition at Brand Library Art Galleries

February 22, 2016

Turkish Prosecutor Seeks 27-year Sentence for Dink Murder Suspect

June 29, 2011

Central Electoral Commission Issues Final Vote Results

May 14, 2012

US State Department: No military Solution to the Karabakh Conflict

February 28, 2014

President Sarkisian Pledges to “Modernize” Armenia’s Army Through a Seven-Year Plan

October 24, 2017

Armenian Weightlifters Win 2 Gold and 1 Silver in European Junior Championships

August 4, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.