Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

RHINE-RUHR, GERMANY  — rising gymnastics star Hamlet Manukyan captured gold in the pommel horse at the World University Summer Games (Universiade) in Germany.

The 17‑year‑old delivered a beautiful and confident routine in the final, earning 14.933 points. Daiki Hashimoto of Japan took silver with 14.533, while Patrick Hops of the United States claimed bronze with 14.466.

Armenia’s second finalist, Mamikon Khachatryan, finished 7th with 11.933 points.

Notably, in qualification, Khachatryan — a European silver medalist — outscored this year’s European pommel horse champion Manukyan by 0.2 points, topping the standings. Gagik Khachikyan placed third in qualification but did not advance to the final, as regulations allow a maximum of two athletes per country in the final.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

New Publication “Khatchkars: Emblematic Art of Armenia” by Hrair Hawk Khatcherian

FRESNO — Photographer Hrair Hawk Khatcherian will speak on “Khatchkars: Emblematic Art…

Hammer Museum Presents Screening of “Without Gorky”

LOS ANGELES — In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian…

Armenia Congratulates New Ukraine Leader

YEREVAN — Armenia formally recognized the outcome of the weekend presidential election…

NEW BOOK- “Armenians in Turkey after the Second World War: An Archival Reader of USSR Consular Documents” by Talin Suciyan

LONDON/NEW YORK—I. B. Tauris, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing, has announced the…