RHINE-RUHR, GERMANY — rising gymnastics star Hamlet Manukyan captured gold in the pommel horse at the World University Summer Games (Universiade) in Germany.

The 17‑year‑old delivered a beautiful and confident routine in the final, earning 14.933 points. Daiki Hashimoto of Japan took silver with 14.533, while Patrick Hops of the United States claimed bronze with 14.466.

Armenia’s second finalist, Mamikon Khachatryan, finished 7th with 11.933 points.

Notably, in qualification, Khachatryan — a European silver medalist — outscored this year’s European pommel horse champion Manukyan by 0.2 points, topping the standings. Gagik Khachikyan placed third in qualification but did not advance to the final, as regulations allow a maximum of two athletes per country in the final.