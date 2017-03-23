Top Posts
Home Armenian Khatchkars: a Photographic Journey by Hrair “Hawk” Khatcherian
ArmenianArts & CultureCommunityNews

Khatchkars: a Photographic Journey by Hrair “Hawk” Khatcherian

March 23, 2017

MISSION HILLS — Hrair “Hawk” Khatcherian will give a talk entitled “Khatchkars: A photographic journey on Saturday April 1st, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., at the Ararat-Eskijian Museum—Sheen Chapel, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA. The lecture is co-sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR).

Hrair Hawk Khatcherian was born in Lebanon in 1961. He has spent almost three decades presenting exhibitions, conferences, and photographic lectures around the globe. His photographs have appeared in numerous magazines, newspapers, books and publications. Khacherian has published more than a dozen photography books, including Artsakh: A Photographic Journey (1997), Karabakh: 100 Pictures (2002), Yergir (2005), Armenian Ornamental Art (2010; in collaboration with Armen Kyurkchyan), Yergir 2 (2011), Armenian Ornamental Script (2012), One Church One Nation (2013), and 100 (1915-2015). Khatch means cross in Armenian.

“Born with a predestined family name as Khatcherian, I could not help but witness and photograph khatchkars, a mission—among others—to which I have been devoted since 1992.

Twenty-four years of photography, crosses, stones, shapes, details. Adam, birds, Christ and pomegranates, hell, heaven and earth, cow dung, mud, rain, hail, clouds and sun. Reflectors, tripods, cameras, ash, tape measure. Cars, boats, airplanes, helicopters. Photoshop, InDesign, Google Earth, books, research, planning, travels, discoveries, the four seasons, friends, tuff rocks, basalt. Master carvers who dedicate their art and creativity for important events and victories even for a birth of a village, or to important victories, or even an ordinary birth, in Artsakh, in Armenia, in Western Armenia and Cilicia, in Iran, in Georgia, in Bethlehem and Jerusalem, in Lebanon and in Crimea, in Venice, as well as in museums worldwide. In this book you will find some samples from my photography archives which contain thousands of Khatchkars, you will travel through time, space and history. Here is a book that will never be completed”.

For more information about the event, contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or Ararat-eskijian-museum@netzero.net, or NAASR at (617) 489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.

org.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Baroness Cox leads Humanitarian Aid Relief Volunteers in Pilgrimage Across Karabakh

August 19, 2011

Israel Denies Assisting Azeris in Navigating UAVs Used Against Karabakh

April 7, 2016

Iran, Armenia Reach Agreement on Building Meghri Power Plant

June 4, 2012

Yerevan Construction Sparks Protests

August 22, 2013

Azeri UAV Downed in Vayots Dzor, Armenia

May 13, 2016

Umit Kurt to Examine Armenian Genocide Perpetrators in City of Aintab in NAASR Lecture

February 6, 2017

Prof. Simon Payaslian to Lecture at NAASR on “The Political Economy of Human Rights in Armenia”

April 14, 2012

“ARMENIANS OF LEBANON” TO BE PRESENTED AT NAASR EVENT

September 21, 2010

NATO Declaration Supports Territorial Integrity and Independence of South Caucasus States

September 5, 2014

Opposition Heritage Party Walks Out Of Parliament

February 28, 2011

Leave a Reply























 