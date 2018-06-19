Nikol Pashinian Awarded “Peace of Art” Gold Medal of Honor

By Heghine Gevorgyan

On June 12, 2018, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian received Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, the founder president of the “Peace of Art” organization and the organization’s representative in Armenia Heghine Gevorgyan.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts and the press secretary Arman Yeghoyan. During the conversation Hejinian mentioned, that the Prime Minister enjoys the love and trust of all Armenians, and this is an exceptional phenomenon in the history, when the Prime Minister was elected by the people in the public square.

At the end of the meeting, Hejinian delivered a speech.

“In 2014 within the framework of the 5th Pan-Armenian Forum, I was given an opportunity to meet with then Deputy of the National Assembly Nikol Pashinian. Having followed the political life in Armenia and being familiar with his activities, after getting acquainted and exchanging business cards I asked him, ‘Mr. Pashinian, where did you get such a “dugh” inspiration?’

I received the answer to my question four years later. It has once again been proved that revolutions throughout history have been carried out by people and leaders are assigned from above.

His “Dugh” inspiration is conditioned by the people’s love, solidarity, mutual trust and unity, where there is no American-Armenian, no Persian-Armenian or Syrian-Armenian, but there is one united Armenian nation, who like one person performs the instructions of the leader, peacefully, demonstrating non-violent way of struggle.

Founded in 2003 in Boston, Massachusetts, Peace of Art, Inc. is a non-profit organization, which uses art as an educational tool to bring awareness to the universal human condition and promote peaceful solutions to conflicts.

Peace of Art, Inc. is not associated with political or religious organizations and it focuses on the global human condition, international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and raising Armenia’s reputation abroad.

Peace of Art is dedicated to the peace keepers and peace achievers around the world, and those who have devoted themselves to the betterment of mankind. www.peaceofart.org.

Therefore, the “Peace of Art” organization awarded RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the gold Medal of Honor for the peaceful “Velvet Revolution” headed by him.