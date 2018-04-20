Top Posts
Home Armenia SDHP: It Is Imperative to Carry Out Drastic Reforms in the Country
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

SDHP: It Is Imperative to Carry Out Drastic Reforms in the Country

April 20, 2018

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, protecting citizens’ right to peaceful demonstrations, declares the following:

1.-The overwhelming majority of the protesters, especially the youth, want to see tangible and rapid reforms in the country with systemic solutions to the current political climate.

2.-It is imperative to carry out drastic reforms in the country that are swift and concrete.

3.-The potential use of disproportionate force against peaceful protesters is not only condemned as a serious violation of constitutional law, but may also aggravate the current atmosphere.

4.-In order to solve the internal political crisis, it is necessary to use political means to reach a consensus between the different political factions.

The Social Democratic Hunchakian Party has always denounced the social injustice in the country, the convergence of business with the system of governance and the stratification of the classes of the rich and the poor in society, which in the cause for the tension we are witnessing today.

We are convinced that the strengthening of civil rights and the demand for change should lead to the formation of a more just and a prosperous society.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party
Yerevan

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

London Olympic Games Officially Get Under Way with Opening Ceremonies

July 28, 2012

Azerbaijan Fury Over Karabakh President’s Britain Visit

July 2, 2015

President Obama Wins Re-Election

November 6, 2012

American Armenian Rose Float Association Accepted into 126th Tournament of Roses Parade

March 21, 2014

An Open Letter to the Ministry of Justice of Armenia and the Chamber of Advocates: We Stand Concerned

February 6, 2018

Georgian Church Leader Hopes for Resolution of Problems Between Armenia and Georgia

January 11, 2011

Turkish Politician Expelled from Belgium Party for Refusing to Recognize Armenian Genocide

May 29, 2015

Armenia Praises Greek Parliament Genocide Bill

September 10, 2014

Gülen Movement Has Spent 1.5 Million Dollars for Lobbying Against Armenian Genocide Recognition

July 28, 2014

Ümit Kurt to Speak on “ A Kurdish Schindler: Story of a ‘Savior’”

October 22, 2015

Leave a Reply