SDHP: It Is Imperative to Carry Out Drastic Reforms in the Country

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, protecting citizens’ right to peaceful demonstrations, declares the following:

1.-The overwhelming majority of the protesters, especially the youth, want to see tangible and rapid reforms in the country with systemic solutions to the current political climate.

2.-It is imperative to carry out drastic reforms in the country that are swift and concrete.

3.-The potential use of disproportionate force against peaceful protesters is not only condemned as a serious violation of constitutional law, but may also aggravate the current atmosphere.

4.-In order to solve the internal political crisis, it is necessary to use political means to reach a consensus between the different political factions.

The Social Democratic Hunchakian Party has always denounced the social injustice in the country, the convergence of business with the system of governance and the stratification of the classes of the rich and the poor in society, which in the cause for the tension we are witnessing today.

We are convinced that the strengthening of civil rights and the demand for change should lead to the formation of a more just and a prosperous society.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party

Yerevan