ArmenianCommunityNews

AAF Shipped $6.8 Million of Aid to Armenia and Artsakh January – March 2018

April 1, 2018

GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered over $6.8 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during the first quarter of 2018.

The AAF itself collected $6.7 million of medicines and other supplies donated by AmeriCares ($4 million) including special donations of Canvas shoes from TOMS shoes; MAP International ($1.7 million); Direct Relief ($747,000) and Fawn Grove Compassion Center ($119,000).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were: Agape Project ($83,000) and Mr. Sergey Sarkisov ($15,500).

The medicines and medical supplies donated during this period were sent to the Health Ministry of Armenia, Artsakh Health Ministry, AGBU Glaudia Nazarian Medical Center, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, National Oncology Center and St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.

In the past 29 years, including its shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $783 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,392 sea containers.

The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars worth of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We would welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF stated.

For more information, call the AAF office: (818) 241-8900; Email: sassoun@pacbell.net.

