Armenian American Museum Honors Senator Portantino at Community Reception

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center honored California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) at a special community reception with donors and supporters on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Earlier this year, Senator Portantino successfully spearheaded an effort leading to the State Legislature investing an additional $3 million in the historic cultural and educational center developing in the City of Glendale. Governor Jerry Brown signed the 2017-2018 state budget in June with $3 million earmarked for the Armenian American Museum, bringing the State’s total funding commitment to $4 million.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent the 25th Senate District which is home to a large and vibrant Armenian American community,” stated Senator Anthony Portantino. “The Armenian American Museum is a historic project that will proudly celebrate the Armenian culture and history. It deserves our support and I am very pleased that our State’s investment will help make the project a reality.”

Armenian American Museum Governing Board Co-Chairs Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and Rev. Berdj Jambazian addressed the audience and delivered passionate remarks on the importance of the project for the future of the community. Co-Chairs Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and Bishop Mikael Mouradian discussed the vision for the Armenian American Museum in a video message and highlighted how it will serve as a bridge between the Armenian American community and the many diverse communities of Southern California.

City and Museum officials have been working collaboratively to prepare for the upcoming ground lease agreement consideration by the Glendale City Council. Museum Executive Committee Chairman Berdj Karapetian, Committee Member Zaven Kazazian, and Architect Aram Alajajian presented the latest project developments with donors and supporters at the reception.

SWA, an urban design and architectural firm, was hired by the City to develop plans for the open space that will connect the Downtown Central Library, Adult Recreation Center, and proposed Museum site. SWA plans to present its recommendations to City officials and the public at the upcoming City Council meeting on December 5.

City of Glendale and Armenian American Museum officials anticipate the signing of the ground lease agreement and ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony to take place in 2018.

For more information about the Armenian American Museum, visit www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org or call (844) 586-4626.

About Armenian American Museum

The Armenian American Museum is a developing project in Glendale, CA, with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. When completed, it will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.