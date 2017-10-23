Top Posts
Mexican Parliamentarians Visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

October 23, 2017

YEREVAN — On October 22 members of the Parliament of Mexico Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo, Carlos Hernández Mirón visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, press service of the Armenian Parliament reports

They were accompanied by Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov and MP Margarit Yesayan.

The Mexican parliamentarians laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

The guests also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents proving the Armenian Genocide, observed the exhibits and left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests.

Head of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez noted: “It was an honor for me to visit this great country, know a heroic nation that enjoys great respect in the world. I already love Armenia.”

Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo noted: “We express our sympathy and solidarity to the Armenian people.”

“The hatred is the road to failure,” Carlos Hernández Mirón has said and added that the mankind supports and pays tribute to the Armenian people.

