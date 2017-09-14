Top Posts
Home News Imprisoned Turkish Activists Banned from Receiving Agos Newspaper
NewsWorld

Imprisoned Turkish Activists Banned from Receiving Agos Newspaper

September 14, 2017

ISTANBUL — Turkish opposition Republican People’s party (CHP) lawmakers have visited human rights activists held in Istanbul’s Silivri prison, who were detained on July 5 and jailed on “terrorism” charges during a digital security and information management workshop in Istanbul’s Büyükada Island.

As Ermenihaber reports, the inmates have been unable to receive copies of the Armenian weekly Agos because officials say it is published in “Armenian language.” Özlem Dalkiran the Founder of the Citizens’ Assembly NGO has noted the limitation is a clear violation of the constitutional right to receive information.

To remind, the activists are being accused of aiding armed terror organizations for communications with suspects linked to Kurdish and left-wing militants as well as the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating last year’s coup attempt. Gulen has denied the claim.

Their arrests have added to widespread concerns about the erosion of rights and freedoms in Turkey. More than 50,000 people have been arrested after the failed July 2016 coup, including journalists and politicians, while more than 140 media organizations and nearly 2,000 NGOs have been shuttered.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Turkish Director Fatih Akin’s Film on Armenian Genocide Premieres at Venice Film Festival

September 1, 2014

Visiting Hungarian Students Meet with NKR Foreign Minister

March 25, 2016

Hogmik Excavations Reveal New Secrets About Heathen Armenia Traditions

August 18, 2015

NKR Ombudsman Presents Report on Azeri Atrocities

December 9, 2016

Armenia Hosts International Conference on “Chess in Schools”

October 17, 2014

President Sarkisian’s ‘Rejuvenation Treatment’ In South Korea Revealed

January 26, 2014

Dr. Ronald Marchese to Speak at Fresno State on “Treasures of Faith: Sacred Objects from the Armenian Churches of Constantinople”

January 10, 2013

Thousands Protest Dink Murder on 5th Anniversary

January 20, 2012

NKR Defense Army Holding Military Exercises

April 4, 2014

Armenia Fund Concludes a Successful Year

January 3, 2014

Leave a Comment























 