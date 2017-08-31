Second Annual Banquet of Fresno’s Armenian Cultural Conservancy

FRESNO — Subsequent to last fall’s Inaugural Banquet of Heritage Fresno’s Armenian Cultural Conservancy (ACC), a series of monthly programs (speakers, panel discussions, and movie nights) were presented to the community in keeping to its mission.

On Saturday, September 23, 2017, ACC’s Second Annual Banquet will be held in the scenic west Quad of the historic Old Administration Building of Fresno City College: Social Hour, 5 PM and Dinner, 6 PM.

Keynote remarks will be delivered by Lena Maranian Adishian, the Founder of The 100 Years, 100 Facts Project. Lena holds dual degrees in Economics and Psychology, as well as an M.B.A.

Michael Retting, the Editor of CSUF’s Hye Sharzhoom newspaper, will serve as emcee for the evening. Michael, a graduate student of History at California State University, Fresno, is a descendent of survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

The ACC’s mission is “to collect, preserve and interpret the evidence of the Armenian experience in Central California in an enduring institution of learning.” At last year’s Inaugural Banquet, Dr. Matthew Ari Jendian stated, “We need a place where we can grow roots, an institute that will preserve our heritage to benefit our Armenian Community and the broader community.”

We welcome your support for the mission of Fresno’s Armenian Cultural Conservancy with your contribution and/or attendance at the banquet. Please R.S.V.P. for dinner reservations ($50.00 per person, college students with I.D. $25): Armenian Cultural Conservancy, 2930 N. West Avenue, Fresno, CA 93704. For further information, call 559-226-1984.

Heritage Fresno and the Foreign Language Department of Fresno City College are supporters of this project. ACC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community benefit organization.

ACC’s ad hoc committee members are: Chuck and Midge (Anoushian/Sweet) Barrett, co-chairs; Linda Hamilton, treasurer; Gary Becker, secretary; Mike Kilijian, banquet chair; Deacon Allan Y. Jendian, program and public relations; Mary Ekmalian, newsletter editor and invitations; Margaret Hokokian, membership and reservations; Herb Arden, mailing; and Larry Johnson and Deacon Van Der Mugrdechian, website.