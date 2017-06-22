Top Posts
Home Armenian Ararat Home Receives Prestigious National Quality Award
ArmenianCommunityLifestyleNews

Ararat Home Receives Prestigious National Quality Award

June 22, 2017

MISSION HILLS, CA – Ararat Home proudly announces that Ararat Nursing Facility has been recognized as a 2017 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for its dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care and performance excellence.

This national award has been presented annually since 1996 by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, the leading association for long-term and post-acute care that represents more than 13,000 care facilities. The National Quality Award Program has three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The awards recognize those member facilities that demonstrate a strong commitment and progression in their quality efforts towards delivering ever-improving value to residents and families as well as improving overall organizational performance.

“We are honored to be recognized for our continuous commitment to delivering quality care,” said Nursing Facility Executive Director Margarita Kechichian. “I am proud of the entire Nursing Facility team for its ongoing, daily efforts in quality improvement that yielded the recognition of this award.” Ararat Home Board of Trustees Chair Michael Surmeian expressed gratitude to all staff, volunteers and supporters for their unparalleled devotion to Ararat Home’s mission of care.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Garabedian/Senecal Ice Dancing Pair Wins Silver at Bavaria Open

February 22, 2016

Karabakh Forces Regain Strategic Positions, Azerbaijan Declares Unilateral Ceasefire

April 3, 2016

Armenia No Longer Eligible for U.S. Millennium Challenge Account Aid Program

April 18, 2011

Conan O’Brien Shooting an Episode of his Late-Night Show in Armenia

October 12, 2015

Armenian Council of Europe Officialy Launched

March 29, 2011

Francophonie Summit Expresses Support for Peaceful Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

November 28, 2016

SARF February 2016 Telethon Report

July 19, 2016

Armenian Patriarch Urges the Settlement of the Humanitarian Crisis in Syria

July 3, 2013

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Asaf Savaº Akat

July 3, 2015

Contradicting Minsk Group Co-Chairs Statement: Azerbaijan Again Warns Against Opening of Karabakh Airport

July 18, 2012

Leave a Comment























 