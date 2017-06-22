Ararat Home Receives Prestigious National Quality Award

MISSION HILLS, CA – Ararat Home proudly announces that Ararat Nursing Facility has been recognized as a 2017 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for its dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care and performance excellence.

This national award has been presented annually since 1996 by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, the leading association for long-term and post-acute care that represents more than 13,000 care facilities. The National Quality Award Program has three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The awards recognize those member facilities that demonstrate a strong commitment and progression in their quality efforts towards delivering ever-improving value to residents and families as well as improving overall organizational performance.

“We are honored to be recognized for our continuous commitment to delivering quality care,” said Nursing Facility Executive Director Margarita Kechichian. “I am proud of the entire Nursing Facility team for its ongoing, daily efforts in quality improvement that yielded the recognition of this award.” Ararat Home Board of Trustees Chair Michael Surmeian expressed gratitude to all staff, volunteers and supporters for their unparalleled devotion to Ararat Home’s mission of care.