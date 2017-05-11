Top Posts
Home Artsakh Armenian TV Cameraman Wounded on Karabakh Frontline
ArtsakhNews

Armenian TV Cameraman Wounded on Karabakh Frontline

May 11, 2017

STEPANAKERT (RFE/RL) — A cameraman for an Armenian television station was wounded late on Wednesday when a car carrying him came under fire near the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Davit Atoyan was part of a Shant TV crew that was visiting Karabakh Defense army positions in the north of the territory on assignment. He was reportedly shot in the leg and underwent surgery in a military hospital in Stepanakert.

“The car was shot at from a long-range sniper rifle,” Vitali Balasanian, a senior Karabakh security official, told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am).

Another official in Stepanakert, Davit Babayan, said that Azerbaijani troops stationed nearby deliberately targeted the civilian vehicle. “They knew that it is carrying journalists,” he claimed.

According to the APA news agency, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that its frontline troops shot at a “camouflaged vehicle of the armed forces of Armenia” in response to gunfire coming from it.

Ceasefire violations at this and other sections of “the line of contact” intensified in the first two months of this year. They appear to have been less frequent since the end of March.

Still, daily reports by Karabakh’s Defense Army suggest that tensions on the frontlines have somewhat increased in the past week. A statement by the army said that Azerbaijani forces fired a dozen rounds from mortars and light cannons at its positions in northeastern Karabakh on Wednesday and early Thursday.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ter-Petrosian Backs Away From ‘Physical Confrontation’ With Government

April 28, 2011

Sima Trio to Present a Special Concert on April 7, 2011

March 30, 2011

Azerbaijani Author Punished for Pro-Armenians Sentiment

February 8, 2013

UN Human Rights Body Suspends Azerbaijan Visit Citing Official Obstruction

September 17, 2014

German Sterligov: Azerbaijan De Jure Recognized Independence of Karabakh

July 30, 2015

Dr. Aroian to Tiscuss Trauma, Loss and Armenian Identity with her New Book “Crossing the Euphrates”

March 9, 2016

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Sabahat Tuncel

April 22, 2016

Report on the International Conference in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh

February 26, 2012

Glendale City Council Unanimously Approves Initiating Negotiations on Property Slated for the Armenian American Museum and Memorial Monument

November 5, 2014

French Senate Passes Armenian Genocide Bill

January 23, 2012

Leave a Reply























 