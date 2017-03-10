Chris Cornell Releases Lyric Video for ‘The Promise’

Following some teasers early this week, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has shared his new solo track “The Promise.”

The song was penned for the new Christian Bale film also called The Promise — a historical drama that focuses on the Armenian genocide.

“There are a couple of really amazing documentaries about the Armenian genocide, and one of them was about the phenomenon that people who had literally minutes to grab what they could from their homes would take photos before anything else — before jewelry even,” Cornell explained to Rolling Stone. “I was really moved by that; the idea of what is most important to people in a crucial second.”