Top Posts
Home Hrant Dink OSCE Calls for Justice Over Hrant Dink Murder
Hrant DinkNewsWorld

OSCE Calls for Justice Over Hrant Dink Murder

January 19, 2017

VIENNA — Dunja Mijatovic, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, urged the Turkish authorities to intensify efforts to find the masterminds behind the killing of Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.”.

“Year after year, we remember the anniversary of Hrant Dink’s murder, honouring his brave words advocating for minority rights, and paying tribute to his exceptional efforts to create peace,” said the Representative. “But we do so knowing that even a decade on, the masterminds behind this tragedy are still at large.”

“I urge the authorities of Turkey to increase their efforts to ensure that justice is served and to provide closure for the friends and family of Hrant Dink after an agonizing decade of questions. Authorities must reinforce the vital message to society that those who commit violence against journalists can not do so with impunity.”Dunja Mijatovic said in a statement.

Dink, the editor-in-chief of the Armenian “Agos” newspaper, was shot dead by a teenager on Jan. 19, 2007 outside his office in Istanbul.

Dink`s assassination organizer Yasin Hayal was sentenced to life imprisonment and the perpetrator Ogyun Samast was sentenced to imprisonment for 22 years by the decision of the court on January 17. 2012.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Armenia’s Ambassador to Great Britain Passes Away

December 6, 2012

Armenia Conducting Stress Test at Nuclear Plant

August 30, 2011

Prominent Armenian Journalist Arrested

February 3, 2012

Newly Appointed French Interior Minister Blacklisted by Azerbaijan for Visiting Karabakh

December 7, 2016

Top Russian Diplomat Discusses Karabakh In Yerevan

February 14, 2011

Armenian Ambassador Calls on UN Member States to Condemn Growing Intolerance and Racism in Azerbaijan

November 5, 2013

Armenia Opens World’s Longest Aerial Tramway

October 18, 2010

Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian to Speak in Belmont on Armenian Kars & Ani

December 27, 2011

Armenia Claims Military Drone Manufacturing

June 20, 2011

Sports Review: Arthur Abraham Defeats Robert Stieglitz to Regain WBO Title

March 2, 2014

Leave a Reply























 