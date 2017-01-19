OSCE Calls for Justice Over Hrant Dink Murder

VIENNA — Dunja Mijatovic, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, urged the Turkish authorities to intensify efforts to find the masterminds behind the killing of Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.”.

“Year after year, we remember the anniversary of Hrant Dink’s murder, honouring his brave words advocating for minority rights, and paying tribute to his exceptional efforts to create peace,” said the Representative. “But we do so knowing that even a decade on, the masterminds behind this tragedy are still at large.”

“I urge the authorities of Turkey to increase their efforts to ensure that justice is served and to provide closure for the friends and family of Hrant Dink after an agonizing decade of questions. Authorities must reinforce the vital message to society that those who commit violence against journalists can not do so with impunity.”Dunja Mijatovic said in a statement.

Dink, the editor-in-chief of the Armenian “Agos” newspaper, was shot dead by a teenager on Jan. 19, 2007 outside his office in Istanbul.

Dink`s assassination organizer Yasin Hayal was sentenced to life imprisonment and the perpetrator Ogyun Samast was sentenced to imprisonment for 22 years by the decision of the court on January 17. 2012.