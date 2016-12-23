Top Posts
Home Armenia Russian Federation Council Ratifies Deal on Air Defense System with Armenia
ArmeniaNews

Russian Federation Council Ratifies Deal on Air Defense System with Armenia

December 23, 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federation Council, the parliament’s upper house, ratified an agreement with Armenia aimed at creating a joint air defense system in the Caucasus, at a parliamentary session on Friday,.

The purpose of the agreement is to improve the air defense system in the Caucasus region. The main command of the troops will be administered by Russia, while separate special divisions will be headed by Armenia.

The agreement, signed in Moscow on December 23, 2015, has been concluded for the term of five years, with the possibility of an automatic extention for a further five-year period.

The main tasks of the joint air defense system are organization and performance of air defense combat duty in the Caucasus region of collective security, maintenance of command and control systems, as well as weapons and military equipment of air defense troops ready to use, and interaction with other regional air defense systems.

The Armenian parliament, the National Assembly, ratified the agreement on June 30.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Central Electoral Commission Issues Final Vote Results

May 14, 2012

Vatican to Publish Documents on the Armenian Genocide

July 7, 2011

Universiade 2015: Armenian’s Arthur Tovmasyan Wins Gold

July 7, 2015

Residential Building Evacuated In Meghri

May 17, 2011

Pope Francis Sends a Message to the People of Armenia

June 22, 2016

Nazo Jerejian and Dzovag Keoshkerian Hosted at RA Ministry of Diaspora After Reaching Peak of Mount Ararat

July 28, 2015

Requiem Service on Dec. 11 for Filmmaker Dr. J. Michael Hagopian

December 1, 2011

Armenian, Azeri FMs Meet meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Germany

December 9, 2016

Prosperous Armenia Party Will Not Enter Into Coalition With the Ruling Party

May 24, 2012

Former US Ambassador: Safarov Repatriation Ended Hungary’s Status as a Reliable Strategic Partner

June 22, 2015

Leave a Reply























 