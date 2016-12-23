Russian Federation Council Ratifies Deal on Air Defense System with Armenia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federation Council, the parliament’s upper house, ratified an agreement with Armenia aimed at creating a joint air defense system in the Caucasus, at a parliamentary session on Friday,.

The purpose of the agreement is to improve the air defense system in the Caucasus region. The main command of the troops will be administered by Russia, while separate special divisions will be headed by Armenia.

The agreement, signed in Moscow on December 23, 2015, has been concluded for the term of five years, with the possibility of an automatic extention for a further five-year period.

The main tasks of the joint air defense system are organization and performance of air defense combat duty in the Caucasus region of collective security, maintenance of command and control systems, as well as weapons and military equipment of air defense troops ready to use, and interaction with other regional air defense systems.

The Armenian parliament, the National Assembly, ratified the agreement on June 30.