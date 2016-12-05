Top Posts
ArmeniaNews

EU and AGBU Sign €2 Million Grant Agreement to Facilitate Civil Society in Armenia

December 5, 2016

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The European Union Delegation to Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) have signed a Contract to the EUR 2 million grant that marks the beginning of a three-year project aimed at facilitating development of the civil society sector in Armenia.

AGBU Armenia is actively undertaking a new strategic direction to engage more closely with civil society in the country and through this grant will take its first steps forward.

The Civil Society Facilitation project will be implemented by AGBU Armenia together with the Eurasia Partnership Foundation (EPF). The project will build the capacity of local CSOs and harness their networks. A special focus will be put on establishing direct ties between experts from Diaspora and local CSOs and facilitating skills and knowledge exchange as well as more active involvement of Diaspora in a day-to-day life of the Armenian civil society.

The project will complement the currently run EU-funded capacity building project which focuses on internal and external capacity building of around 100 CSOs in Armenia (STRONG Civil Society Organizations for Stronger Armenia) and other ongoing actions supported by the European Union (e.g. Community Development through Social Entrepreneurship – CODE-SE project- Social Response to Labor Migration in Armenia (Together4Armenia.am)). The action is completely in line with the priorities identified in the EU Country Roadmap for Engagement with Civil Society (2014-2017) and Annual Action Program 2015 in favor of the Republic of Armenia.

