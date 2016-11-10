Top Posts
Azerbaijani Official Destroys Colombian Flag Taking it for Armenian

November 10, 2016

BAKU — Azerbaijanis are still unable to differentiate between the national flags of Armenia and Colombia. In another undisputable example of xenophobia, chief executive of Dashkesan district Ahad Abiyev destroyed the flag of Colombia taking it for Armenian, displaying the explicit hatred against Armenians.

The event was devoted to Azerbaijani National Flag Day and took place on November 9. This incident could have far-reaching political consequences between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

Trying to alleviate the stir rising from the scene, Abiyev started to justify himself by claiming that he thought it was the Armenian flag displayed upside-down. “Those who present the Armenian flag as the Colombian flag work for Armenians”, Abiyev announced.

shakira_flagIn 2012 international singer Shakira caused a shock at a soccer tournament in Azerbaijan as she mistakenly held up a Colombian flag upside down giving the impression it was the flag from Armenia.

The Colombian singer took to the stage before the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup Final. She was dressed all in black and displaying what she thought was her native Colombian flag. However the flag, turned backwards, represents Armenia due to it having the same colors – red, yellow and blue – as Colombia.

1 comment

valleyofgreypigeons November 12, 2016 at 3:54 pm

But it’s the wrong proportions to be the Colombian flag…

Reply

