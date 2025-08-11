YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a series of phone conversations with world leaders following the August 8 negotiations in Washington, where Armenia and Azerbaijan took significant steps toward establishing peace.

According to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Pashinyan briefed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the outcomes of the Washington talks, emphasizing the opportunities that lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan could create for the entire region. He stressed that regional transportation routes would operate on the basis of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity. Pashinyan thanked Pezeshkian for his objective assessments regarding the Washington agreements and underlined the importance of the Iranian president’s upcoming visit to Armenia.

Iranian state media reported that during the conversation, the two leaders discussed the agreements reached in Washington, including the proposed road through Syunik, which borders Iran. President Pezeshkian reportedly stated:

“The Caucasus Corridor must not become a path for the hegemonic goals of foreigners.”

He emphasized that principled and logical approaches have always been—and will remain—the strong foundation of the friendly and strategic relations between Tehran and Yerevan. Any attempt to undermine these historic and deep-rooted ties, he stressed, would be categorically rejected and deemed unacceptable by both countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with Pashinyan after the Washington meetings. Macron welcomed the U.S.-mediated agreement aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I hope this agreement will quickly lead to the signing and ratification of a Peace Treaty that takes into account the interests of each side,” Macron said.

He reaffirmed France’s full support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as France’s commitment to peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. Macron expressed readiness to continue contributing to ongoing efforts, including those aimed at strengthening regional connectivity with all interested parties and partners. He also noted the importance of deepening bilateral relations in all areas, recalling Pashinyan’s visit to Paris on July 14 of this year.

In a separate conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pashinyan outlined the results of the Washington talks, including the initialing of the “Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the joint appeal to the OSCE to dissolve the Minsk Group mechanisms, and the unblocking of regional communications based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity. He also discussed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” initiative.

Pashinyan emphasized that establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens the door to a new quality of regional cooperation. The leaders also reviewed the Armenia–Turkey bilateral agenda, including the implementation of previously reached agreements. The Prime Minister noted that the environment is now more favorable than ever for their realization. Both leaders agreed to continue active political dialogue.

Finally, Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He provided an overview of the Washington negotiations and the same key points presented to other leaders. Pashinyan expressed confidence that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan would create new opportunities not only for the two countries but for the entire region. The two leaders agreed to maintain active contacts and political dialogue.

These discussions highlight Armenia’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to consolidate international support for the Washington agreements and to advance the peace process with Azerbaijan while fostering stronger ties with regional and global partners.