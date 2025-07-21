Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed his condolences to President Pezeshkian over the casualties resulting from last month’s events. The two leaders discussed issues related to the bilateral, regional, and international agenda.

President Pezeshkian was quoted by his office as describing Armenian-Iranian relations as “historical, friendly, and constructive.”

“He noted that the Islamic Republic’s policy is to engage constructively with all neighboring countries while respecting the territorial integrity of all nations,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also extended an official invitation to President Pezeshkian to visit Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Fresh Fighting Reported on Armenian-Azeri Border, Three Soldiers Wounded

YEREVAN — One Azerbaijani soldier was reportedly killed and three Armenian servicemen…

Zvartnots Airport New Departure Terminal Completed

YEREVAN — A new departures sections of Armenia’s main international airport received…

WCIT Elevates Armenia in the IT World as Conference Ends

YEREVAN – The 3-day WCIT conference featuring high profile leaders in the…

Azerbaijan’s Hostile Actions Must Stop, French MFA Says

PARIS — The Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva was summoned to…