YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed his condolences to President Pezeshkian over the casualties resulting from last month’s events. The two leaders discussed issues related to the bilateral, regional, and international agenda.

President Pezeshkian was quoted by his office as describing Armenian-Iranian relations as “historical, friendly, and constructive.”

“He noted that the Islamic Republic’s policy is to engage constructively with all neighboring countries while respecting the territorial integrity of all nations,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also extended an official invitation to President Pezeshkian to visit Armenia.