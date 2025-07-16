LONDON — The UK Government has announced the appointment of Ms Alexandra Cole as His Majesty’s next Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia.

She will succeed Mr John Gallagher, who will be moving to a new role within the UK Diplomatic Service.

Ms Cole is expected to assume her duties in Yerevan in September 2025.

Alexandra Cole joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1990 and has since held a wide range of positions in London and abroad. Her recent roles include Head of Contingency Planning for the Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, as well as Deputy Head of Mission in both Doha and Tbilisi.

She has also served at the UK Mission to the United Nations in Geneva as Counsellor for Specialized Agencies, and held earlier postings in Cairo, Islamabad, Sarajevo, and Tehran. In London, her work has spanned the FCDO Policy Unit, the Engaging with the Islamic World Group, and the Finance, Personnel, and Migration departments.