YEREVAN — National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan spoke on Public Television about the recent alleged coup and attempted act of terrorism in Armenia.

“You used the word ‘coup,’ but I can say that this was clearly a preparation for a terrorist act, and in no way can we differentiate this incident from what happened on October 27. This was a case of narrowly escaping a new October 27,” Simonyan said.

Referring to audio recordings released by the Investigative Committee—in which Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan is allegedly heard detailing a coup plan—Simonyan commented, “It’s the conversation of a murderer.”

According to Simonyan, all the sins described in the Bible are now hiding under the veils of clergy.

“I am sure this will not be the last incident. I am also convinced there are others who will try to plunge the Republic of Armenia into chaos. But I am equally confident that the people of the Republic of Armenia will not allow that to happen—we’ve seen this before and we know how to deal with it,” Simonyan said.

 

