TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to thoroughly investigate reports that Israeli drones and aircraft may have entered Iranian airspace through Azerbaijani territory.

According to the IRNA news agency, during a phone call with Aliyev today, Pezeshkian also emphasized that Iran has never initiated a war, while the Israeli regime has acted in violation of international law by targeting nuclear facilities.

In response, according to the agency, Ilham Aliyev expressed regret over the Israeli attacks and the resulting civilian casualties. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s respect for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Aliyev also denied allegations that Azerbaijani airspace had been used by Israeli drones to strike Iran.

“The Azerbaijani government has full control over its airspace and will never allow it to be used against Iran,” Aliyev stated.

