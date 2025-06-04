YEREVAN — The former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia has been indicted for laundering nearly 5 billion drams ($12.5 million). According to a statement by the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia, the preliminary investigation into the criminal case against him has been completed.

The Committee reported:

“As a result of extensive investigative and evidentiary actions conducted within the framework of a multi-episode criminal case handled by the Anti-Corruption Committee, it was substantiated that between 2000 and 2018, a high-ranking official—who served as the First Assistant to the President of Armenia, Head of the Presidential Administration, Secretary of the National Security Council, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, and Deputy Prime Minister—laundered income obtained through criminal means in the amount of 4,921,302,379 drams by concealing and falsifying the origin and nature of these assets.”

The investigation revealed that between 2004 and 2018, 39 properties located in Yerevan and other regions of Armenia were registered under the names of the official and close relatives, while in fact being owned by him. The contractual value of these properties amounted to 751,268,208 drams, while their actual market value at the time of acquisition exceeded 4,843,530,000 drams. Additionally, 10 more properties linked to the official were found in the Czech Republic, with a combined market value equivalent to approximately $920,000 (391,920,000 drams).

Furthermore, it was determined that the individuals involved conducted financial transactions through banking channels. However, there was a significant discrepancy between the declared income of these individuals and both the market value of the acquired properties and the volume of circulated funds.

The former high-ranking official has been charged under Article 190, Part 3, Points 1 and 3 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (adopted on April 18, 2003), for the legalization (laundering) of property obtained through criminal means in particularly large amounts.

The preliminary investigation has concluded, and the case materials have been submitted to the supervising prosecutor along with the indictment for confirmation and referral to court.