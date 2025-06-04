Up next
METSAMOR – Jan Plešinger, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, visited the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) alongside Aleshia Duncan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Cooperation at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, and U.S. Ambassador Kristina Kvien.

The visit, organized by Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ANPP’s management, highlighted EU-U.S. support for nuclear safety—most notably through the recent commissioning of a $3.4 million full-scope simulator designed to enhance the safe operations of ANPP. This initiative builds on a previous EU donation.

Since 2024, the EU has allocated an additional €17.9 million to Armenia to improve nuclear safety and radioactive waste management. This support falls under ongoing cooperation within the framework of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and includes efforts to align Armenia’s regulatory framework with EU nuclear safety standards.

The EU remains committed to supporting Armenia’s long-term energy security and energy transition, including ongoing assistance to ensure nuclear safety throughout the operation of the ANPP.

“I was pleased to participate in the commissioning of a state-of-the-art $3.4 million simulator to help ensure the safe operation of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. The U.S. Department of Energy’s partnership with ANPP showcases the latest U.S. technology and marks another milestone in the United States’ more than 25 years of nuclear energy cooperation with Armenia,” stated Ambassador Kvien.

