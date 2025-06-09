Up next
BAKU –Pakistan will sell 40 fourth-generation “JF-17 Thunder” fighter jets to Azerbaijan, according to a report by Forbes.

It is noted that Baku has officially expanded its initial order of JF-17s from 16 to 40 aircraft. This transaction is part of a $4.6 billion defense agreement announced by the Pakistani government on the social media platform X on June 6.

In the same post on X, the Pakistani government also mentioned that, in addition to the $4.6 billion defense agreement, a separate investment deal worth $2 billion was signed with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani media reported at the end of May that Baku had increased the number of jets in the deal, raising the agreement’s value from $1.6 billion to approximately $4.2 billion. However, these reports had not been officially confirmed by either Baku or Islamabad at the time.

Azerbaijan received its first batch of JF-17 fighter jets on September 25, 2024. Baku is now set to receive an upgraded version—the JF-17D Block III—which features advanced electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and other modern systems and weapons typically found in 4.5-generation fighter aircraft.

Sam Lichtenstein, Director of Analysis at the threat intelligence firm RANE, told Forbes that the fourth-generation JF-17 has some operational limitations, such as lacking stealth capabilities compared to fifth-generation fighters. However, it remains a cost-effective alternative to many Western and Russian counterparts. Its acquisition will help modernize Azerbaijan’s fleet, which currently includes older and less capable Soviet-era aircraft.

“Additionally, the JF-17 is compatible with a range of Turkish systems already in Azerbaijan’s arsenal, which makes it even more appealing,” the analyst added.

 

