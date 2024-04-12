YEREVAN — Four Armenian soldiers have been killed and 20 others injured after a military vehicle carrying them veered off the road and fell into a ravine on Friday.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said the incident with the Ural truck carrying servicemen of one of the military units happened at around 3:25 pm.

The Defense Ministry identified the soldiers as Areg Kerobyan, Slavik Vardanyan, Davit Hakobyan and Joseph Azolyan.

According to the information that RFE/RL’s Armenian Service has, the crash occurred on the Nrnadzor road in the Meghri district in Armenia’s southern Syunik province.

According to preliminary information, one of the injured is in critical condition. Others have severe, moderate and mild injuries, the ministry said.

Gor Abrahamyan, a spokesperson for Armenia’s Investigative Committee, said that a criminal probe into a violation of the rules of driving or operating a combat, special or transport vehicle had been launched.

He said an investigative team had been formed and a preliminary investigation was underway to establish all circumstances of the incident and the causes of the crash.