PHUKET, THAILAND — On the last day of competition at the Weightlifting World Cup held in Phuket, Thailand, Armenia’s Varazdat Lalayan clinches gold medal.

Two-time world silver medalist, Europe champion, and two-time European silver medalist Lalayan lifted a combined weight of 463 kg (210+253). Also, he won gold medals in the two exercises.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist, two-time world and European champion Simon Martirosyan (Armenia) finished fourth, with a combined result of 440 kg (195+245).

European champion Garik Karapetyan (Armenia) won a silver medalist in the 102kg competition on Monday, by lifting a combined weight of 401 kg (185+216).

Armenia’s five weightlifters competing in this tournament are contenders for spots in the Paris Olympic Games. The three strongest will be selected from them in different weight classes.

The 2024 IWF World Cup was the last ranking tournament for Armenia’s weightlifters before the Paris Olympics.