Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PHUKET, THAILAND — On the last day of competition at the Weightlifting World Cup held in Phuket, Thailand, Armenia’s Varazdat Lalayan clinches gold medal.

Two-time world silver medalist, Europe champion, and two-time European silver medalist Lalayan lifted a combined weight of 463 kg (210+253). Also, he won gold medals in the two exercises.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist, two-time world and European champion Simon Martirosyan (Armenia) finished fourth, with a combined result of 440 kg (195+245).

European champion Garik Karapetyan (Armenia) won a silver medalist in the 102kg competition on Monday, by lifting a combined weight of 401 kg (185+216).

Armenia’s five weightlifters competing in this tournament are contenders for spots in the Paris Olympic Games. The three strongest will be selected from them in different weight classes.

The 2024 IWF World Cup was the last ranking tournament for Armenia’s weightlifters before the Paris Olympics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Bridging Memories in a Contested Geography – Eastern Turkey Between Western Armenia and Northern Kurdistan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan University Armenia Studies Program to present a…

New EU-Armenia Deal Initialed In Yerevan

Armenia and the European Union formally initialed on Tuesday the text of…

SAS and NAASR to Hold an International Conference on the Technologies of Communication and Armenian Narrative Practices Through the Centuries

BELMONT, MA-The Society for Armenian Studies (SAS) and the National Association for…

FOCUS ON KARABAKH Launched by USC Institute of Armenian Studies

LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California Institute of Armenian Studies…