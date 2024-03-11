YEREVAN — TUMO will reconstruct the historic Gyumri market to establish an international culinary school and implement a project aimed at long-term economic development with a 2.5 million euro grant provided by the European Union. The grant agreement was signed today in Gyumri by EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos and TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian, TUMO said in a statement.

The Gyumri Market and Culinary School initiative is set to position Gyumri as a regional hub for tourism and gastronomy, all while blending the rich heritage of Armenian cuisine with innovative culinary techniques and approaches.

In collaboration with the esteemed French institution Institut Lyfe (formerly Institut Paul Bocuse), TUMO will craft a curriculum that integrates the best practices and globally recognized standards in culinary education. Outstanding students who complete the two-year program will have the chance to continue their studies at Institut Lyfe in Lyon, France.

“Our main goal with this new education program is to craft a new generation of Armenian chefs by combining the curriculum of the renowned French culinary school with tried and true methodologies from TUMO Studios, already implemented in Armenia. Students will incorporate their learning with workshops guided by international experts,” said TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian.

The culinary school will accommodate 30 students annually, most of whom will receive scholarships to pursue their studies entirely free-of-charge.

“This project represents the beginning of a new chapter for the economy of Gyumri. By empowering the people, especially the youth and entrepreneurs, with skills and opportunities, we are empowering Gyumri to fulfill its immense promise and potential. The EU is proud to support initiatives that unleash human capabilities and foster sustainable economic development in the regions of Armenia. Last but not least, we would like to thank TUMO and the Municipality of Gyumri for their cooperation and partnership in this project.” said Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia.