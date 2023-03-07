YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Tuesday the delegation led by Bruce Weyer, Vice-President of the American Microchip Technology Company.

The Prime Minister welcomed the entry of the microelectronics manufacturer Microchip Technology into Armenia and the cooperation with the Armenian Instigate Semiconductor company, within the framework of which Microchip Technology will open a branch in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the development of the IT sector is one of the priorities of the Armenian government, and a steady growth is recorded in this strategic sector.

“We value the involvement of reputable IT companies in the Armenian market and are ready to support the investment process, which will stimulate the growth of innovations in our economy,” said the Prime Minister and mentioned the activities of the “Enterprise Armenia” investment support center, stressing that the structure carries out targeted work with investors.

Bruce Weyer noted that Microchip Technology is interested in the implementation of programs in the Armenian technological market and plans to carry out activities in the fileds of software, microchip production, sector education, and contribute to the development of the Armenian technological ecosystem. It was noted that Instigate Semiconductor has offices in Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor, Ijevan and plans to expand its activities.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on interaction in the field of high and information technologies.

The Prime Minister referred to the economic reform agenda of the Government, presented the programs of the technological sector and noted that the priority given to the sector is evidenced by the creation of the appropriate institute by the Government – the Ministry of High-Tech Industry. Bruce Weyer, for his part, noted that the Microchip Technology company is interested in long-term cooperation and considers the partnership in the field of space research to be promising.