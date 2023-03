DOHA — Armenia’s Artur Davtyan has won his second consecutive gold at Gymnastics World Cup series held in Doha, Qatar.

He won the vault event after scoring 15.083 points. Ukraine’s Radivilov Igor came second with 14.899 points, followed by Carlos Yulo of Philippines.

The World Cup precedes the World Championship to be held in Belgium, where the athletes will compete for Olympic berths.