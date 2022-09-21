Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LONDON — Ona working visit to London, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

President Khachaturyan participated in the farewell ceremony of Her Majesty Elizabeth II and left a note in the mourning book at the Lancaster Palace.

The President took part in the official reception organized by the King of the United Kingdom Charles III in the Buckingham Palace.

President Khachaturyan participated in the farewell service of Her Majesty Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, after which the President attended the reception organized by the British Foreign Minister.

During the receptions, President Khachaturyan had private talks with leaders of a number of countries and high-ranking officials of international organizations.
During the meetings, the president referred to the consequences of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia, the targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces, as well as gross violations of international and humanitarian law. The issue of Nagorno Karabakh and geopolitical events were also addressed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Christmas Party Unites Communities of Pasadena

The Armenian Community Coalition of Pasadena (ACCP) held its annual Christmas Party…

British Foreign Secretary\’s Ancestor Among Righteous Turks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Armenian Assembly) — The newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson…

Inter-Agency Commission on the Coordination of Syrian-Armenians’ Issues Holds Session

YEREVAN — On December 10, the Inter-Agency Commission on the Coordination of…

UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Bosnia and Herzegovina Beats Armenia 2-1

SARAJEVO — Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Armenia 2-1 in European Championship 2020…