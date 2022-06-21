WARSAW — The 11th International Stanislaw Moniuszko Vocal Competition has announced the winners of its annual competition, Opera Wire reportd.

The 12 finalists performed Polish arias and arias from the world repertoire, accompanied by the orchestra of the Teatr Wielki – Polish National Opera under the baton of maestro Andriy Yurkevych.

The Grand Prix was awarded to Juliana Grigoryan from Armenia while the winner of the first prize in the category of female voices was Nombulelo Yende from RSA. The second prize went to DariJa Augustan m from Croatia, and the third prize went YulIia Zasimova from Ukraine.

The first prize in the male voices category was not awarded, while the second prize went to SzYmon Mechlinski from Poland and Volodymr Tyshkov from Ukraine ex aequo and the third prize went to Rafael Alejandro Del Angel Garcia from Mexico.

With her interpretation of Halka’s aria Nombulelo Yende won the year’s Audience Award.

The final concert is available online on the VOD streaming platform of the Teatr Wielki – Polish National Opera and on OperaVision. It will also be retransmitted by the TVP Kultura at 3.15 p.m. on the 15th of June.