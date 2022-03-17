FRESNO — The Fresno State Department of Music, the College of Arts & Humanities, and the Armenian Studies Program present “Celebration of Clarinet Featuring Boris Allakhverdyan & Alin Allakhverdyan Piano Concert,” taking place at 6:00PM on Saturday, April 2 in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus.

Boris Allakhverdyan was appointed Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2016. He previously served as Principal Clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Associate Principal Clarinet of the Kansas City Symphony. Mr. Allakhverdyan is a founding member of the Prima Trio, and the Grand Prize and the Gold Medal winner of the prestigious 2007 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The New York Times called his performance “inspired,” “gorgeous” and “superlative,” and the Los Angeles Times praised his “energetic, vibrant solos.”

Pianist Alin Melik-Adamyan Allakhverdyan is a prize-winning collaborative artist, soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. A native of Southern California, Ms. Melik-Adamyan began her piano studies at the age of four and has since performed throughout the United States. Praised for a “sensitivity unique in the piano world” (The Musical Gourmet), Ms. Melik-Adamyan was the grand prize winner of the YMF/ ASCAP Leiber & Stoller Scholarship, first prize winner at the Los Angeles Liszt International Competition, first prize winner at the William Grant Still Young Artists Competition, and grand prize winner at the Redlands Bowl Young Artists Competition.

General tickets for the concert are available for $15 per person and for seniors $12 per person. The concert is free for Fresno State students.

Tickets may also be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/allakhverdyantickets.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus).

For more information, please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669 or visit fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.