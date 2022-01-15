MOSCOW– Russia will convey to Azerbaijan the proposals of Armenia regarding the commission for the delimitation of the border between the two countries with its subsequent demarcation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021.

“Just yesterday, I talked to my Armenian colleague who had new proposals, we are passing them on to Baku. We will look at how to have it (the commission) work as soon as possible,” he said.

“It is optimal to create this commission by including issues on its agenda that need to be addressed as a matter of priority,” Lavrov added.

According to Lavrov there is disagreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on what needs to be done to make the bilateral commission start working.

“In order to create the commission, it is necessary, first of all, to agree on the conditions. These conditions are being discussed now. There are differences there,” the minister continued.

“This is a purely bilateral issue. It has been a year already since we suggested that that the sides start working on setting up the commission,’ he said adding that Russia offered its advice, given that the Russian General Staff and other structures have maps reflecting the different stages of the formation of the Soviet Union and changes in its administrative borders and borders between its constituent republics.

“Our position is simple: we must sit down and within the framework of the officially created commission solve all those issues that are not yet agreed upon,” he said.