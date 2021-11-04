PARAMUS, NJ — The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, announced two major gifts at its Annual Meeting Banquet in Fresno, California on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Banquet was held in the Fellowship Hall of the First Armenian Presbyterian Church In conjunction with the Association’s 102nd Annual Meeting, which was dedicated this year to The Artsakh Republic.

Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director/CEO of the AMAA, announced that the Manguikian family of McLean, Virginia have graciously funded $300,000 to cover the cost of the AMAA’s new Kindergarten in Stepanakert, Artsakh. The renovated Kindergarten will be named after Dr. Bedros Manguikian and is expected to open its doors in the Fall of 2022.

Mr. Khanjian also announced that Sarkis and Haygouhi Maranjian of Toronto, Canada have graciously pledged a gift of $125,000 to the AMAA Shogh Center in Vanadzor, Armenia. The Center, an educational after school program for socially underserved families, will be called the Sarkis and Haygouhi Maranjian Shogh Center.

“The AMAA sincerely thanks these two families who are true examples of the legacy of Love, Faith and Service of the Armenian community, “ said Mr. Khanjian. “The new and expanded Kindergarten will serve 200 children and their families in Stepanakert, Artsakh and will offer them an excellent start to their education. And, the new Sarkis and Haygouhi Maranjian Shogh Center will help spread the Christian spirit to children in Vanadzor, Armenia, creating a positive cultural and educational environment which will have a critical impact on their community.”

The renovated Kindergarten is expected to open its doors in Fall 2022

The AMAA, founded in 1918 in Worcester, MA, currently has 4 Kindergartens and 5 Shogh Centers in Armenia. The AMAA’s mission is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people everywhere, both at home and overseas. To fulfill this worldwide mission, the AMAA maintains a range of educational, evangelistic, relief, social service, church, and childcare ministries in 24 countries around the world.