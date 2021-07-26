YEREVAN — Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended on Saturday, the first meeting of the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces.

The meeting was attended by Republic Party chairman Aram Sargsyan, Liberal Party chairman Samvel Babayan, Alliance Progressive Centrist Party chairman Tigran Urikhanyan, Fair Armenia Party chairman Norair Norikyan, Sovereign Armenia Party chairman David Sanasaryan, Armenia’s European Party chairman Tigran Khzmalyan, Christian-Democratic Party chairman Levon Shirinyan, United Motherland Party chairman Mher Terteryan, Conservative Party leader Mikayel Hayrapetyan and Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Armenia Chairman Sedrak Ajemian.

Welcoming the participants, Nikol Pashinyan wished the meeting successful proceedings.

The Consultative Assembly will held its next meeting in the near future.