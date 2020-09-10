Author
YEREVAN (Armradio) — To alleviate the dire socio-economic and healthcare situation resulting from the Covid 19 Pandemic that the Armenian community in Syria is currently facing, today the Executive Director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan passed on $70,000 to the Armenian Embassy in Damascus for distribution.

$30,000 will be donated to 502 teachers and 42 support staff of Armenian Educational Institutions in Syria and $40,000 to support those individuals currently receiving treatment for Coronavirus.

These funds were donated to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund by thousands of individuals around the world as part of the Covid 19 United Against the Pandemic Fundraising Campaign.

The Fund continues to support Armenian communities around the world and stand strong with our brother and sisters in need

