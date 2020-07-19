Author
On Monday, July 20, at 10 am, a protest will be held in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles, located at 11766 Wilshire Blvd.

Members of the community are expected to attend the rally under the slogan “No to Turkish-Azerbaijani Aggression.”

This peaceful demonstration is in response to the shelling of the Armenian villages, and continuous threats the Azerbaijani and Turkish dictatorships makes towards its peaceful neighbors.

Who: Members of the community
What: No to Turkish-Azerbaijani Aggression.”
Where: 11766 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025
When: Monday, July 20, 2020, 10 am

