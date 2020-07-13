Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BAKU — The National Security Service of Azerbaijan has arrested former Defense Minister Rahim Gaziyev, who said yesterday that “the Azerbaijani side has 12 casualties” during the hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has only acknowledged 3 deaths and 5 wounded in it’s military.

A statement issued by the Azerbaijani NSS claimed that the high-ranking ex-military “deliberately spread false information, his actions were aimed at weakening Azerbaijan’s defense capabilities, openly calling for riots and forcible seizure of state power.”

Gazi, 77, headed the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry from 1992 to 1993.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Vladimir Putin: Solely Political Resolution to Karabakh Conflict

MOSCOW (RFE/RL) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday stressed the need…

Ararat Home Board of Trustees Elects its Executive Committee for 2015-2016

MISSION HILLS – The Ararat Home Board of Trustees elected its Executive…

Armenian Genocide Museum to Introduce New Features in 2015

YEREVAN — The Armenian Genocide Museum is currently closed because of the…

Key Witnesses to Give New Testimonies in Hrant Dink Murder Probe

ISTANBUL — The investigation into the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink…