YEREVAN — Movses Harutyunyan, advisor to National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, told Azatutyun that the report of the investigative commission on the 44-day war has been sent to the First Division of the Parliament.

The First Division is responsible for managing the circulation of official classified and highly classified documents, including their registration, delivery, storage, and archiving.

“Given that the report of the investigative commission studying the circumstances of the 44-day war could not be included in the National Assembly’s plenary agenda due to scheduling inconsistencies, it was decided—after consultations with all relevant legal and interested parties—to send the report to the First Division. There, any Member of Parliament holding the appropriate security clearance may review the report,” Harutyunyan explained.

Meanwhile, Andranik Kocharyan, the chairman of the investigative commission, had expected that the National Assembly Council would place the report on the agenda of the upcoming plenary session for discussion.

Last Thursday, Alen Simonyan told Azatutyun that the report would indeed be discussed, but in a closed session.