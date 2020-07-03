Author
YEREVAN (Arka.am) — The government of Armenia has launched a large-scale road repair and construction program, Kristina Ghalechyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, told an online press conference on Friday.

According to her, the government has released 21.6 billion drams to finance construction of 251 km of roads and 8 transport facilities in 10 regions of the country in 2020. She added that construction of about 31 km of roads that was not completed in 2019 is now underway.

She said also that all the tenders announced to choose contractors were almost completed, contracts were concluded and  the  preparatory work started.

“It is no secret that this program  is in the center of public attention, and road construction is one of the priority areas of the government. Effective implementation of capital expenditure programs will eliminate the negative consequences of the coronavirus,” said Ghalechyan.

She emphasized that this year, as in the past, the emphasis will be on quality. Poor work will not be accepted and  companies understand this and the number of such cases has significantly decreased.

“By increasing  supervision  mechanisms, we will gradually move towards ensuring that the road network in Armenia is in a favorable and convenient condition and that is  safe,” Ghalechyan said.

At the same time, she noted that priority is given to road construction in the border regions, as this not only contributes to the development of infrastructures, but also  to the development of communities and  creates new jobs.

“We will continue the policy of building high-quality roads in the regions, which, among other things, contributes to the development of tourism,”  Ghalechyan said.

