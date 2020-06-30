Author
YEREVAN (Arka.am) — Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation on June 29 with Philip T. Reeker, the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said the two men had a thorough exchange of views on the problems caused by the new type of coronavirus and the steps taken at the national level to overcome them, emphasizing also the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in combating the epidemic.

In this context, Mnatsakanyan was said to have expressed gratitude to the US government for the financial assistance provided to Armenia  Mnatsakanyan and Reeker stressed the importance of maintaining relations in remote format, saying  direct contacts should continue  after the end of the epidemic, and  the agreements reached within the framework of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue and the Armenian-American trade and investment council be carried out.

“The two men exchanged views on reforms carried out by the Armenian government, which include the fight against corruption, justice and law enforcement. In this context, Mnatsakanyan praised the consistent support provided by the United States,” the ministry said.

The parties also touched upon cooperation on the readmission of citizens. The Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State noted that evaluating Armenia’s steps in this direction, the US Department of Homeland Security removed Armenia from the list of high-risk countries and included it in the list of countries cooperating in the readmission of citizens.

In the context of cooperation within the framework of the Alliance for Religious Freedom, Mnatsakanyan presented the programs initiated by Armenia to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of national, religious and ethnic minorities in the Middle East.

Mnatsakanyan and Reeker also discussed a number of issues of international and regional importance. They also exchanged views on recent developments in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

