Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The NKR (Artsakh) Defense Army said on Wednesday that Azerbaijani forces have fired 60 mm caliber mortars on its frontline positions near Martuni for the first time in almost a year.

In a statement, the Defense Army said that the shelling did not hurt any of its soldiers and stopped after its troops returned fire. It did not specify whether they also used mortars in response.

“It has to be noted that this is the first instance of the Azerbaijani army’s use of mortars against Armenian positions since June 2019,” the statement said, adding that “the situation on the frontline is calm at the moment.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkey, the Legacy of Silence

A transmedia documentary about silence around the Armenian genocide PARIS – For…

Artsakh is Part of Europe, Says Armenian Lawmaker

YEREVAN — Chairman of the foreign relations committee of Armenia’s Parliament Armen…

Armenian Police Stop Grenade-Wielding Man from Entering Government Building

YEREVAN — Police in Armenia have arrested a man who allegedly tried…

Azerbaijan Blacklists French Lawmakers Over Artsakh Visit

YEREVAN — Azerbaijan has said it will blacklist seven French lawmakers, who…