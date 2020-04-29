YEREVAN — The NKR (Artsakh) Defense Army said on Wednesday that Azerbaijani forces have fired 60 mm caliber mortars on its frontline positions near Martuni for the first time in almost a year.

In a statement, the Defense Army said that the shelling did not hurt any of its soldiers and stopped after its troops returned fire. It did not specify whether they also used mortars in response.

“It has to be noted that this is the first instance of the Azerbaijani army’s use of mortars against Armenian positions since June 2019,” the statement said, adding that “the situation on the frontline is calm at the moment.”