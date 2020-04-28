Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 59, for a total of 1,867.

According to the report posted on the Center’s official website, as of April 28, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus now stands at 866.

Over the past day one more patient diagnosis with COVID-19 has died, for a total of 30 deaths in Armenia. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 971.

In total, 19,296 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Karabakh Ready to Accept Yazidi Refugees

STEPANAKERT — Davit Babayan, the spokesman for Karabakh President Bako Sahakian expressed…

“The Dawn of the Twenty” Documentary Commemorates Genocide in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO — “The Dawn of the Twenty” documentary was screened in Montevideo…

Armenia Condemns all Crimes Against Humanity in the Middle East

Statement by Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia at the High Level…

HDP Istanbul MP Garo PaylanToday Moved to Put Hate Crimes on Turkey’s Parliamentary Agenda

ANKARA — In a written address to Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım…