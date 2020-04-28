Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 59, for a total of 1,867.



According to the report posted on the Center’s official website, as of April 28, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus now stands at 866.

Over the past day one more patient diagnosis with COVID-19 has died, for a total of 30 deaths in Armenia. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 971.



In total, 19,296 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.