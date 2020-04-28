YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, press service at the government reported.

Nikol Pashinyan first congratulated President Rouhani and the Iranian nation on the occasion of Ramadan. The interlocutors exchanged information on the epidemiological situation in their respective countries and the steps to fight COVID-19. Both sides expressed condolences to the victims of the epidemic. They stressed the need for joint international efforts and bilateral cooperation to defy the major challenge facing mankind.

The parties expressed satisfaction that despite the standing logistics-related restrictions, Armenia and Iran continue their economic and trade cooperation. Both sides highlighted the implementation of further steps in this direction.

Nikol Pashinyan and Hassan Rouhani reaffirmed their readiness to take appropriate measures with a view to restoring the pre-crisis level of trade and economic cooperation, while maintaining the restrictions imposed due to the global pandemic.