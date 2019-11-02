PASADENA — On October 20, 2019, the 19th biennial delegates assembly of Social Democrat Hunchakian Party of Western United States was held at the Party’s Pasadena headquarters.

The meeting was attended by the SDHP Central Committee Chairman Dr. Hampik Sarafian, who addressed the delegates and wished them success.

Delegates representing different chapters discussed internal party organizational matters and ways to further expand the activities of educational, cultural, athletic and youth organizations working under the auspices of the Party.

The meeting touched upon the current political situation in Armenia, welcoming the positive changes taking place in the Homeland. The meeting reiterated its support for the principles adopted by the Velvet Revolution.

Various political and community issues were discussed, with emphasis on the situation within the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Appropriate decisions were taken and resolutions were adopted as guidance for the next two years.

At the end of the meeting, a new Executive Committee was elected with the following members:

Vasken Khodanian (Chairman)

Gabriel Moloyan (Vice Chair)

Lena Manukian (Secretary)

Diran Jeredjian

Vartan Koroghlian

Garine Depoyan

Vahe Atchabahian

Mehran Khatchadorian

Ruben Mughalian