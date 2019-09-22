Author
Share article
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.
You May Also Like
Armenian Genocide Commemorated at the California State Capitol
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Armenian Council of America, in partnership with the…
- MassisPost
- April 7, 2014
The Paros Foundation Completes Distribution of Support Our Heroes Funds to Heroes Families
BERKLEY, CA– The Paros Foundation reports that $104,000 was successfully distributed to…
- MassisPost
- December 29, 2016
Joint Statement “United Nations Question Turkey on the Fate and Whereabouts of Forcibly Deported Armenians in 1915-1923”
Guided by pan-Armenian interests on behalf of our respective organizations and institutions…
- MassisPost
- June 21, 2019
ACA-PAC Calls On Obama For Stronger Support in the Next Four Year to Armenian Issues
The Armenian Council of America PAC sent a letter addressed to Barack…
- MassisPost
- November 9, 2012