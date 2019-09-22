Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Genocide Commemorated at the California State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Armenian Council of America, in partnership with the…

The Paros Foundation Completes Distribution of Support Our Heroes Funds to Heroes Families

BERKLEY, CA– The Paros Foundation reports that $104,000 was successfully distributed to…

Joint Statement “United Nations Question Turkey on the Fate and Whereabouts of Forcibly Deported Armenians in 1915-1923”

Guided by pan-Armenian interests on behalf of our respective organizations and institutions…

ACA-PAC Calls On Obama For Stronger Support in the Next Four Year to Armenian Issues

The Armenian Council of America PAC sent a letter addressed to Barack…