Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW YORK — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Movses Abelian of Armenia (as well as a national of Georgia), as the next Under‑Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management.  He will succeed Catherine Pollard of Guyana who has been appointed as the Under‑Secretary‑General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance.

Mr. Abelian is currently Assistant Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management.  Prior to assuming this position in 2016, he was Director of the Security Council Affairs Division in the Department of Political Affairs.

He brings to the position over 25 years of experience in conference and management affairs, coupled with experience in peace and security issues, conflict resolution, as well as extensive expertise leading, supporting and managing complex portfolios and intergovernmental processes in the United Nations system.  Mr. Abelian also has extensive experience in management, including program planning and budget, having previously worked as Secretary of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee of the General Assembly (Fifth Committee) and the Committee on Program and Coordination at the United Nations.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr. Abelian was the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations (1998‑2003) and Deputy Permanent Representative (1996‑1998).  Prior to joining the Foreign Service of Armenia in 1992, Mr. Abelian worked in academia as an Associate Professor at Yerevan State University.

Mr. Abelian was educated in Armenia, the Russian Federation and the United States.  He is married and has two children.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

AMAA Holds 98th Annual Meeting, Elects New Board Members

PARAMUS, NJ — The 98th Annual Meeting and related activities of the…

AGMI Presents Armenian Genocide Manuals for Teachers and Journalists

YEREVAN — On February 19 the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) introduced manuals…

World Chess Team Championship Day Four: Armenia in First Place After Beating Egypt 3.5 – 0.5

NINGBO, CHINA — Armenia beat Egypt 3.5 – 0.5 in the 4th…

First World Atlas in Armenian Sold for $37,500 at New York Auction

NEW YORK — On June 7, Swann Galleries’ held its biannual auction…