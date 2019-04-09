FORT LEE, NJ – For the fifth annual year, the Knights & Daughters of Vartan are organizing an event for the New York metro community’s Young Professionals on the eve of the Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration. The event, titled 100 Years & Beyond, will take place at City Perch and is meant to galvanize the next generation while welcoming networking opportunities in the Diasporan Armenian community.

“We want to create a platform for our generation to feel invested in such a symbolic and significant commemoration for Armenians around the world, said co-chair Anoush Gulian. “By gathering the evening before the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Times Square Commemoration, we are able to enjoy one another’s company in a positive ambiance.”

The social atmosphere will give community members the chance to connect with one another and in turn build a stronger base of support for Armenian Genocide recognition efforts.

“We are proud to take ownership of this event geared at the younger generation and be given the chance to make our own impact,” said co-organizer Anahid Kaprielian.

The Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, at 43rd Street and Broadway, where politicians and notable figures will champion Armenian Genocide recognition and memorialize the 1.5 million victims who perished between 1915-1923, alongside thousands of supporters.

“It’s integral for our organizations to remain connected to our youth and our young professionals,” said Hirant Gulian, Chairman Emeritus of the Knights of Vartan. “We have to provide opportunities for them to feel invested in our activities so one day, they, too can take over and continue our important work in the community.”

The event will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 8:00 pm at City Perch Kitchen & Bar, located at 2023 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ. Tickets can be purchased at 100yearsandbeyond.eventbrite.com. Donation is $19.15 that will include drink specials, complimentary bar bites and a cash bar. This event is 21+. For more info, please email 100yearsandbeyond@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Anahid Kaprielian