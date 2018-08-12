Tatul Hakobyanto Lecture in Glendale on “Armenia After the Velvet Revolution”

GLENDALE — Renowned Armenian journalist and political analyst Tatul Hakobyan will lecture in Glendale about “Armenia after the velvet revolution”.

The event is organized by Nor Serount Cultural Association and will be held at the Glendale Central library on Friday, August, 24th at 8:00 PM. Mr. Hakobyan will speak in Armenian but being fluent in English he will answer questions in both languages.

Tatul Hakobyan graduated from the Department of Journalism in Yerevan State University, and Georgian Institute of Public Affairs in Tbilisi. He has formerly worked as a correspondent for the newspapers Ankakhutyun (1991-1995) Yerkir (1998-2000), Azg (2000-2005), Aztag (2005-2016), The Armenian Reporter (2008-2009) and as a political observer on regional issues of Radiolur news program of Public Radio of Armenia (2004-2008).

Since 2009 he has been an analyst at the independent Civilitas Foundation. Hakobyan is the reporter with the CivilNet online TV and the coordinator of the ANI Armenian Research Center.

In 2005 he received Yerevan Press Club’s Annual Award for the coverage of regional issues in Azg daily. In 2009, Yerevan Press Club awarded him for his first book “Karabakh Diary; Green and Black”.

Hakobyan is a recipient (2014) of Haigashen Ouzounian Literary Award for his second book “Armenians and Turks”.

He is the 2016 winner of “The Time for Freedom of Press” – for consistent and comprehensive coverage of Karabagh conflict.

The event is open to the public.