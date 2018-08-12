Top Posts
Home Armenian Tatul Hakobyanto Lecture in Glendale on “Armenia After the Velvet Revolution”
ArmenianCommunityFeaturedNews

Tatul Hakobyanto Lecture in Glendale on “Armenia After the Velvet Revolution”

August 12, 2018

GLENDALE — Renowned Armenian journalist and political analyst Tatul Hakobyan will lecture in Glendale about “Armenia after the velvet revolution”.

The event is organized by Nor Serount Cultural Association and will be held at the Glendale Central library on Friday, August, 24th at 8:00 PM. Mr. Hakobyan will speak in Armenian but being fluent in English he will answer questions in both languages.

Tatul Hakobyan graduated from the Department of Journalism in Yerevan State University, and Georgian Institute of Public Affairs in Tbilisi. He has formerly worked as a correspondent for the newspapers Ankakhutyun (1991-1995) Yerkir (1998-2000), Azg (2000-2005), Aztag (2005-2016), The Armenian Reporter (2008-2009) and as a political observer on regional issues of Radiolur news program of Public Radio of Armenia (2004-2008).

Since 2009 he has been an analyst at the independent Civilitas Foundation. Hakobyan is the reporter with the CivilNet online TV and the coordinator of the ANI Armenian Research Center.

In 2005 he received Yerevan Press Club’s Annual Award for the coverage of regional issues in Azg daily. In 2009, Yerevan Press Club awarded him for his first book “Karabakh Diary; Green and Black”.

Hakobyan is a recipient (2014) of Haigashen Ouzounian Literary Award for his second book “Armenians and Turks”.

He is the 2016 winner of “The Time for Freedom of Press” – for consistent and comprehensive coverage of Karabagh conflict.

The event is open to the public.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

The Hammer Museum at UCLA to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

January 23, 2015

Yves Ternon: Turkey is Still Being Governed by the Young Turks Mentality

February 15, 2016

Armenian Ruling Party Blocks Pension Reform Debate

November 15, 2013

Unique Diamond in Russia Named After Legendary Soviet Intelligence Officers Gevorg and Gohar Vardanyans

June 26, 2017

Armneian Woman Among the Victims of Beirut Blast That Killed Intelligence Chief

October 21, 2012

Armenian Crisis Talks Cancelled, Pashinian Calls for New Protest Rally for Wednesday

April 24, 2018

Karabakh Reports Further Surge in Tourism

August 12, 2013

Behind the Facade of Innocence: Talaat Pasha Tracked Progress of Genocidal Program

May 5, 2011

“Van 1915: The Great Events of Vasbouragan” by Ara Sarafian

February 9, 2018

Middle East Airlines Launches Beirut-Yerevan Flights

July 8, 2013

Leave a Reply